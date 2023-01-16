Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.11. 101,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.