Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $18.76 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,928.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.36. The company has a market capitalization of $391.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.