Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.02 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 135.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,989. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

