Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.23. 83,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,089. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.08.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.