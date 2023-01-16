Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $149.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,845. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

