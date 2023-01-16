Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 478 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.36.

NYSE GS traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.00. The stock had a trading volume of 173,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,878. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.16. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

