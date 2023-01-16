Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAE. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €63.22 ($67.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 1 year high of €137.40 ($147.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.04.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

