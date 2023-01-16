Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the December 31st total of 940,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

Healthcare Triangle stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,611. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 52.58% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Healthcare Triangle from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.