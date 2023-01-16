Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in January

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ HTIA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 8.96%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

