Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $272.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.18 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also

