Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Up 7,516.7% in January

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 7,516.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hello Pal International Trading Up 27.7 %
OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 45,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,056. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
About Hello Pal International
