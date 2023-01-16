Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Up 7,516.7% in January

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 7,516.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hello Pal International Trading Up 27.7 %

OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 45,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,056. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

About Hello Pal International

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

