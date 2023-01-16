HEX (HEX) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. HEX has a market cap of $15.66 billion and $7.46 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003206 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00430518 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.37 or 0.30219209 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.12 or 0.00764363 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
