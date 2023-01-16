HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.21 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $74.21 million and approximately $647,659.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00042112 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00232426 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0268461 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $481,420.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.