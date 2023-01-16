Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 98,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 203,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

