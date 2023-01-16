Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 398,791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.