Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Hits $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $97,108.81 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

