Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 20,326 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $47,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.95. 99,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.74.

