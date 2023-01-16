Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYLN. Northland Securities began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Price Performance

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Hyliion

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 12,683.48%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jon Panzer purchased 11,150 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dennis M. Gallagher purchased 20,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,468.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,150 shares of company stock valued at $130,240. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 550.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 342,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 50.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 912,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 39.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 262,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.