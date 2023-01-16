ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.39 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $178.67 million and $7.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 944,646,751 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 944,635,544.0928962 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.19591014 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $17,163,964.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

