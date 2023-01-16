ICON Market Capitalization Hits $178.54 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $178.54 million and $6.93 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 944,653,406 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 944,635,544.0928962 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.19591014 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $17,163,964.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.