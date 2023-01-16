iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.57 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $131.07 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00007586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.67562466 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $27,901,287.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

