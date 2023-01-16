IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 2,720 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,355,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.18. 213,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,889. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.