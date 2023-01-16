IFG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,364 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 69,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,233. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $159.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $142.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

