IFG Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,067. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.