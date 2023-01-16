IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM remained flat at C$40.81 on Monday. 30,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.02. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.45 and a 52-week high of C$48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.00 million. On average, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.5799998 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

