Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Trimmed by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,354 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.11. 45,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $405.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.27.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

