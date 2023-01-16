ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a growth of 19,011.1% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ImagineAR Stock Performance

IPNFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 311,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API that offers unlimited AR visual and GPS activations, AR scavenger hunts, reward cards, and real-time analytics; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

