IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Shares Sold by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC decreased its holdings in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,065 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in IN8bio were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

INAB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,656. IN8bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

