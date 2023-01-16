International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICAGY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.56) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.34.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.