Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Financial Comparison

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -6.96% -11.72% -4.54% Intuit 14.10% 14.31% 8.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HubSpot and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 3 18 1 2.91 Intuit 0 2 20 0 2.91

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HubSpot currently has a consensus target price of $390.55, indicating a potential upside of 23.71%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $497.89, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than HubSpot.

90.9% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and Intuit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $1.30 billion 11.79 -$77.84 million ($2.38) -132.65 Intuit $12.73 billion 8.68 $2.07 billion $6.57 59.85

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuit beats HubSpot on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

