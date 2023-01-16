Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.