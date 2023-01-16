Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $25.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
