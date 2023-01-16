Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IHYF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.97. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

