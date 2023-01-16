Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IHYF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.97. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.
