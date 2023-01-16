Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,715,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.65 and its 200 day moving average is $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $380.35.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

