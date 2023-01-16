Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.51. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $125.73 and a 52 week high of $165.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

