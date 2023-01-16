Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 725,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

