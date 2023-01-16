Investec Lowers Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) to Sell

Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ANGPY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.66.
About Anglo American Platinum
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American Platinum (ANGPY)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.