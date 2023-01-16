Investec Lowers Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) to Sell

Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANGPY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Rating)

Read More

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.