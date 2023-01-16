Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 16th (AAVVF, AE, ATLKY, CELTF, CHNVF, EADSY, KELTF, NUVSF, PEYUF, ROR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 16th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rotork (LON:ROR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has GBX 340 ($4.14) price target on the stock.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Weimob (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

