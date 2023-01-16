IOST Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $173.74 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

