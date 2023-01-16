iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.44. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.