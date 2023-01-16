iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 69.3% in January

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $77.79.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
