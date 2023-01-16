iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 69.3% in January

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $77.79.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,740,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 668,247 shares during the period.

