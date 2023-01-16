iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the December 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 140,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. 237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,178. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.