iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057,988. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

