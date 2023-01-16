iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.3% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned approximately 1.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $294,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.69. 51,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,167. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.