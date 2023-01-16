iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $214.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.