iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.66% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $78,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,069,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $111.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $106.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

