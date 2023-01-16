ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Update

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 1,633.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ISSDY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised ISS A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ISSDY remained flat at $10.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Further Reading

