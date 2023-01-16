iStar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. iStar has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $26.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $746.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in iStar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iStar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in iStar by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iStar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 107,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

