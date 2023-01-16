iStar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
iStar Stock Performance
Shares of STAR stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. iStar has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $26.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $746.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74.
About iStar
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
