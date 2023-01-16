J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys 89,959 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,959 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 3.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.76. The stock had a trading volume of 108,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,200. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

