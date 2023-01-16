JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.25) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.31) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($7.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 263.57 ($3.21).

Shares of LON:JD traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 160.10 ($1.95). 9,551,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.40 ($2.79). The firm has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,668.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($293,802.44).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

