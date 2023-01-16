Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($50.97) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($44.62) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($21.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

